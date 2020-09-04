Flamingos Return After Eight Years At Nakura National Park In Kenya

In the Nakura National Park in Kenya, the missing pink-coloured flamingos that had left eight years ago due to rising water levels returned in large flocks searching for food and hanging around in groups in the lake’s turquoise waters. The birds have long been a major tourist attraction in the park and their sudden disappearance had left the Rangers wondering. However, on September 3, a large herd was spotted after years forming a sine-wave pattern above the water, coinciding the migrations of the humpback whales on Kenya’s coast, according to reports. As Kenya heavily relies on tourism for revenues, the flocks returning to the lake have rekindled hope. Meanwhile, the humpback whales that brave the rough cold seas of Antarctica are also migrating to the warmer ocean waters in Kenya.

Lake Nakuru in Kenya is renowned as the flamingo lake par excellence with up to two million flamingoes, a third of the world’s population that visited the warm alkaline water decades ago, as per the Kenyan tourism site Rough Guide. However, the recent flooding in Kenya impacted Rift Valley lakes as the alkaline content and level of salinity in the blue-green algae water declined. And therefore, the gloriously pink flamingos migrated elsewhere and were seen in few at Lake Bogoria.

Lake Nakuru in the rift valley region of Kenya has one of the largest flamingo population in the world. pic.twitter.com/xmLYHwpLUO — Explore Africa (@olabotafrika) September 3, 2020

Low algae in water prompted birds to leave

Millions of visitors came to see the mighty flamingos last year in 2019, according to local media reports. But their population declined severely until totally disappearing one day due to an increase in water level that diminished algae and salinity. The birds relied heavily on algae and larvae as food. Kenya’s tourism industry had recently suffered a blow due to the coronavirus pandemic. The return of the migratory birds had rekindled hopes as the flamboyance of the colourfully-feathered creatures clouded the sky and landed on the surface of the lake covering vast swathes.

