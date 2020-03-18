In-Flight Brawl: Attendant Slaps Angry Passenger After Being Spat On, Watch Video

A video of a fight between cabin crew and an angry passenger on a Brussels Airlines Flight is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, one can see an irritated passenger alleging that flight attendants refused to help his mother-in-law, who was sitting in a middle seat and was being elbowed by the two men on either side. The passenger is also seen shouting at a male flight attendant, who was trying to get him to sit down.

In the video, one can also hear the passenger's wife saying that the male flight attendant ‘hit’ her husband. Soon after the flight attendant’s supervisor, a woman in red uniform, intervenes to calm things down, however, the passenger tells her to ‘shut the f*** up’. The woman attendant is also seen warning him that his behaviour will get him into ‘trouble’.

The supervisor pauses to wipe away spit from her cheek and then suddenly slaps him in the face. The passenger immediately responds by striking her back after which other flight attendants intervened. Even though the video has gone viral and has been shared on several social media platforms, there still hasn’t been any response from the airline.

The fight

The caption read, "The man is complaining about two men who were sitting on the sides of his mother-in-law and elbowing her as she was sitting in the middle seat. The man complained to the supervisor and was told they didn’t have to help him.”

It further added, “The female Supervisor proceeded to defend the men who were elbowing the woman when the man said something to the supervisor. She slapped him. The men who jumped on him broke his ribs and the police drug him down the plane’s steel stairs despite the man asking for medical attention prior”.

