A delightful video of a passenger inside a flight playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' with the ground staff is going viral on the internet, stealing the hearts of social media users. The passenger, while sitting waiting for the flight to take off, was seen playing the classic hand game through the plane window with a member of the airline crew. The passenger could be seen signalling scissors, after the airline crew member also made a symbol and then expressed disappointment.

The video was shared on Instagram by USA's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on May 24. Captioning the image, the official Instagram handle of the organisation explained some of the dos and don'ts with regards to items like rock, paper and scissors in luggage on a flight and wrote, "You’re in luck here. You can’t lose with this info!"

"It's all fun and games until you pack your scissors over 4 inches. That's right, if your scissors are too big, they won't make the cut. Generally, rocks are good to go in a carry-on depending on size or weight, but your paper always wins there," the TSA wrote.

Interestingly elaborating, the post further added, "We want you to take trips, not chances! You can definitely do better than 2 out of 3 when packing for your next travel adventure. To be in the know before you go, check out our "What Can I Bring?" tool. Shoot on up to the link in our bio for all the deets."

Watch the viral video that shows a passenger and a member of the ground staff at the airport engaged in the battle of the popular ‘Rock Paper Scissors’:

Internet suggests way to win

Soon as the video went viral, social media users took to the comments section and started sharing their reactions. Sharing a similar experience, one user wrote, "Me and my friend when I am in the train and she is not." Another user said, "I work on an airport, and I have seen this happen before too."

"I’ve done this with passengers inside the plane, kids love it," wrote the third user. "This is my dream. Every time I get on a plane I’m looking for a fun person out on the tarmac!!" commented another netizen.