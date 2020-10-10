Flipkart Apologises After Claiming 'Nagaland Is Outside India' In Response To Complaint

E-commerce company, Flipkart, headquartered in Bangalore, on October 8 issued a formal apology after telling a customer that Nagaland was outside India, and it didn’t extend services abroad. Flipkart issued a statement in response to a complaint raised by a customer from Kohima, who enquired, why wasn’t Flipkart delivering in Nagaland. To this, the company replied “sorry to hear that”, inadvertently adding, “sellers do not provide our services outside India". The comment drew flak over social media as customers were left aghast at Flipkart’s claims that Nagaland was not a part of India.

Though Flipkart deleted the response, a screenshot of the same was circulating on social media.

Netizens educate Flipkart

“....we are still a part of India,” a user educated. “Treat all states equally,” the customers reminded. “Imagine a reputed e-commerce company like Flipkart supposed to be run by some of the brightest minds of the country and abroad displaying such heights of ignorance,” another user said.

Many others, outraged by Flipkart claiming Nagaland as situated outside of the Indian territory asked the government to provide the e-commerce firm with an “Indian map” and some social studies about the states of India, further, asking Flipkart to inform the citizens about the number of total states in India. “This happens when you don't take Geography seriously,” one user said. “When did Nagaland become a foreign country?” asked another user, adding, Flipkart must apologize for the ‘outsider’ behaviour hurled at the customer.

With outrage swinging in full momentum, Flipkart hastily issued a formal apology for the error. “We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options,” it wrote.

