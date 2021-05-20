Florida: 11-year-old Girl Fights Off Kidnapping Attempt, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

An 11-year-old-girl has escaped kidnapping from a bus stop in Florida in the United States on May 18. The video of the horrifying incident was shared by Escambia County Sherriff's Office on Facebook and the footage shows the girl sitting at a bus stop when a man tried to kidnap her but the brave girl saved herself. The post has gone viral on social media as the netizens were terrified of seeing the footage.

Girl escapes kidnapping attempt

The police have described the whole incident in the post and had also asked for public help in identifying the man. The surveillance video shared by the police shows the girl sitting at a bus stop Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street on May 18 morning when a person in a car drove by and returned about a minute later. A man armed with the knife is then seen coming out of the vehicle and running towards the girl. The girl tries to save herself and escape but the man does not let her go. The girl after a lot of struggle with the man escapes from the spot and the man runs back to his vehicle. The police had later arrested the man who tried to abduct the girl. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered 3000 likes and hundreds and hundreds of reactions from netizens. People were scared by the incident but they praised the girl for defending herself against the man who tried to kidnap her. One user commented, "Looks like he drove by the first time and then came around again if that's the same vehicle. Very scary. I'm so glad she's safe." Another individual commented, "She fought Thank God good job for her but I think of he wouldn’t have fell to the ground he would of have got away with her. This is so scary when my babies did ride the bus I never left the bus stop until I knew they were on the school bus." Check out user reactions.

