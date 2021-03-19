Florida: 4 Women Punch, Assault And Rob Cashier At Fast Food Joint; Watch Video

In a harrowing incident in Miami, Florida, at least 4 women burglars indulged in a spat with a fast-food establishment employee throwing punches and thrashing him mercilessly in an attempt to rob the eatery. In a 29 second CCTV footage released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery unfolded at a drive-thru near southeast of Interstate 95 and Hypoluxo road in broad daylight after 1 p.m.

In visuals shared by the Police department, a woman can be seen stepping out on the drive-thru lane for the popular restaurant chain Popeye on 7049 Seacrest Blvd., Lantana. She instantly begins to assault the cashier. She is then joined by one other armed assaulter that emerged from the driver’s seat, and the two women start to manhandle the employee through the window. Further in the footage, at least two more women step out of the silver Nissan Sentra shortly and engage in a tussle inside the establishment with the other employees, as the first woman grabs the cash from the register.

Moment of 'total shock'

According to the Palm Beach County deputies, all four unidentified women were wanted for robbery and assault. The police asked anyone familiar with the bandits to come forward or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. In a statement, the department officials informed that the 4 women assaulters drove a Florida vehicle with a license plate GVZP04. After the burglary, they drove off in the same car.

A customer who was present at the scene at the time of the incident told Sun-Sentinel that the spat “got crazy” and it was a moment of total shock for the onlookers and the restaurant staff. He added that when the woman approached the cashier, they got into an argument that spiralled into violent throws of punches. Although, the police officers are still determining the cause of the said argument.

Furthermore, a customer said that since all 4 assaulters were women, he hadn't expected the assault weaponry on them and the situation made him nervous. The entire incident lasted for about 2 minutes, and whilst departure the women sprayed irritants on the employee and everyone was coughing inside the restaurant.

