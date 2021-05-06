Florida Man Drives 300 Miles With An Owl Trapped In His Truck's Grille

In an incident that is amusing as well as scary, a man from the US travelled hundreds of kilometres with an owl stuck in his truck’s grille. While the nocturnal bird survived the journey, its story came into the limelight after it was shared online by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, which also rescued the bird later. “This great horned owl had quite a journey,” the organisation said in its Facebook post.

According to the post, the nocturnal bird was flying across the road when he was hit by a pickup truck and actually broke through the front grill. However, the bird went unnoticed by Torie Gray, who drove the truck from Alabama to Southwest Florida, covering a total distance of over 300 miles. It was upon reaching his destination that Gray discovered the bird and immediately called the conservation organisation. The bird was finally dismantled from the truck by volunteer Tim Thompson.

“The owl was dull and had some swelling and laceration on one elbow, due to the impact of the truck. He was given some fluids, pain medications and laser therapy and placed in a cage to recover. After a week or so of treatment, he has moved to an outside enclosure and staff is optimistic about his recovery,” the post revealed.

Since shared, the post has struck chords with netizens garnering over one thousand likes and a multitude of comments. "What a beautiful happening. How fortunate that owl was to be rescued like that. I love this story!!!," commented a user. "Happens way to much! And a lot of the Surviving Birds are non-releasable," added another. "Thank you ladies and Tim for all that you do," added a third user thanking the volunteer for rescuing the bird.

Another rescue

A few weeks ago, a pet boa constrictor snake was rescued from the dashboard of its owner’s car in North Carolina, US. The snake reportedly slithered inside the dashboard whilst it was being taken to the vet, as per WXII. The serpentine, which weighs almost 18 kilograms was finally rescued after its perplexed owners called Stanly County Animal Protective Services.

