Florida: Man Playing Golf Approached By Massive Alligator; Watch What Happened Next

Commitment to things people admire is common, but it is rare to see people with a strong commitment even in a case where people would conventionally step back or in situations that could scare people. A commitment of a man to his game of golf has sparked discussion online. A viral video of him on social media has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

The viral video begins with a man playing on a golf field. In the background, a huge alligator is seen slowly approaching him. The man then turns around and looks at the reptile but instead of escaping, which many people would have done, he continues to play. As the video progresses, the man is seen hitting a ball when alligator stops moving forward and lies on the ground, as if to appreciate the man’s game. Facebook user, 'Melissa Walsh' shared the video with the caption "The husband on the golf course. Naples, Florida. Michael West."

For the unversed, Alligators have inhabited Florida's marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for many centuries, and are found in all 67 counties of the state. In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous growth of human population. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict.

'Gator said no problem,' Netizens react

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has accumulated various comments. The viral video has prompted many to express their views and many were amused by the video. “Not all gators are nuisance gators.. Look at him waiting on your hubby to finish up. Thank you for posting this so people can see we can live in peace with these amazing beasties that so deserve our respect…,” a user wrote. “I love how the gator plops down after the dude swings,” the second user commented. “He's a little slow to be your caddy,” joked a third.

Image: Facebook/@Alligators of Florida