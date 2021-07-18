Florida Man Steals Alligator From Golf Course In Bid To Teach Reptile A ‘lesson’; Arrested

Florida police arrested a man who stole a live alligator from a miniature golf course in order to "teach it a lesson", said Daytona Beach Shores police officers who spotted him attempting to throw a large semiaquatic reptile similar to a crocodile onto the roof of a cocktail lounge on Thursday. According to the police report accessed by the news agency AP, the 32-year-old man, William "Bubba" Hodge, hailing from Florida's Homestead, took the alligator by its tail, hit it against the canopy of the building, tossed it to the ground and walked heavily on it.

Man steals alligator after a brief wrestling match: Police

Subsequently, Daytona Beach Shores police officers apprehended the man and charged him with possession and injury to an alligator, theft and criminal mischief. Police informed that after grilling the 32-year-old man for more than an hour, he revealed that he had stolen the alligator from a nearby miniature golf course. The alligator was returned to the management of Congo River Golf from where Hodge claimed to have stolen it after a brief wrestling match, added police.

Hodge was charged with five offences: Police

While explaining about the incident, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety took to Facebook to share the incident. "Our officers observed William "Bubba" Hodge carrying an alligator down A1A last night. Hodge was arrested after he was seen trying to throw the alligator onto the roof of a business and slamming it on the ground by its tail. Hodge was charged with five offences, including the felonies of Animal Cruelty, Possession/Injury of an Alligator, and Burglary. The alligator was returned to the management of Congo River Golf from where Hodge claimed to have stolen it after a brief wrestling match," read the Facebook post of Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety/ Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.