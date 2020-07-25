Florida TV Journalist Learns About Her Cancer From Viewer's Email, Expresses Gratitude

A Florida based broadcast journalist was alerted about a ‘lump in the throat’ through an email by a viewer which turned out to be thyroid cancer. Taking on social media to announce the ‘personal news’, Victoria Price said she would be “forever thankful” to the woman who wrote to the investigative journalist and advised her to consult a doctor.

Price had been covering the COVID-19 pandemic and in her statement, she elaborated how she has not found the time to take care of her own health until ‘viewer turned on her side’ and thus, expressed her gratitude for the same. Price also said that “We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind”.

The viewer had told the investigative journalist that the lump in her throat reminded the former of a similar situation in her life that was later diagnosed to be cancer, same as Price. On the advice of the woman, when WFLA journalist went to the medic, it was discovered that the lump was a protrusion as a result of a tumour pressing on her thyroid.

Victoria Price has also said that she would now be taking time off work and will undergo surgery on July 27 for the removal of thyroid and some lymph nodes. In a separate tweet, she elaborated that the doctor has said the tumour is spreading but ‘not too much’ and hoped that it would be her first and last procedure.

Read - Dil Bechara: What Ailed Kizzie Basu? Here's All You Need To Know About Thyroid Cancer

Read - Wheelchair Tennis Star Vergeer Finishes Cancer Treatment

'I have cancer'

She will not undergo chemotherapy. If detected in an early stage, thyroid cancer if not spread to the lymph nodes, is one of the most survivable types of cancers. According to the screenshot shared by Price, the viewer’s email said that “Hi, just saw your news report. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself.” after which the investigative journalist declared that, “I have cancer”. Price said, “Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The Cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought”.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.



Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.



I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

Read - Researchers Discover Reason Behind Cancer's Resistance To Therapy

Read - Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson Joins Fight Against HPV Cancers, Becomes Spokesperson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.