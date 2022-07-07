Florida: Woman Captures Lighting Hitting Pickup Truck In Terrifying Video; Watch

Lightning can be both beautiful and dangerous. While on a moonless night, it can light up the sky in beautiful shades of colour, the immense power that a lightning strike has can be fatal to someone unfortunate enough to cross its path; and there are very few who make that narrow escape without any mishap when lightning strikes.

Recently, a terrifying incident in Florida was caught on tape by a woman, who was among those fortunate enough to escape a thunderbolt. The video captures the lightning strike on a pickup truck, from less than two feet from the camera lens. The man, Edward Whalen, was driving down I-75 near St. Petersburg during a thunderstorm when the bolt hit his car.

Watch the video here:

'Completely Fried'

Speaking to NBC affiliate WFLA News Channel 8, Edward said, “You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed.” Fortunately, nobody in the car was hurt, however, Edward said his truck was “completely fried”. Edward and other people in the car were “really confused” after the strike and had “bad headaches”.

(Image: Unsplash)