Florida Woman 'horrified' As She Discovers $1 Billion When Goes To ATM To Withdraw $20

A woman in the US state of Florida was left “horrified” after she found a whopping US$1 billion in her bank account. Julia Yonkowski, a resident of Largo, was denied the withdrawal of US$20 on Saturday which prompted her to check her bank account balance. It was when she got her account receipt that she discovered that she had $999,985,855.94 in her Chase Bank account.

Speaking to People Magazine later, Yonkowski reckoned that when she went to the machine to withdraw $20, she was told that it would cause an overdraft. “When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we'll give you the $20 but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged”, she said. So she thought to go to the bank and check her account.

Describing her first reaction to the unbelievable sum of money in her account, she said that she was not happy but “horrified”. Yonkowski further said that she had, in past, read stories where people had to repay the money they took out of the unaccounted sum. “I wouldn't do that anyway because it's not my money," the Florida resident asserted.

‘minus a billion'

It was on June 22, that a Chase bank official revealed that the gigantic number was part of the bank’s strategy to prevent frauds. Actually, Yonkowski’s account balance was negative of a billion dollars. He explained that the number appeared when an individual's account has been locked due to suspicious activity, which is also why Yonkowski could not withdraw her $20. The official further revealed that Yonkowski’s account was operated by her late husband and was flagged when Yonkowski tried to use it.

In a similar incident, a man from Minnesota was surprised when he received an unexpected $150,000in his bank account. Thomas Fahling was stunned when he discovered that such a huge amount was credited in his Sunrise Banks account in the spring. However, later, the 73-year old discovered that it was mistakenly transferred to his account as a part of the US administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

