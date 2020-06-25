Florida: Woman sues her neighbour after latter refuses paternity tests on her goats

Marking a bizarre incident, a woman in Florida is now suing her neighbour who sold her some goats last year. According to reports Kris Hedstrom who bought the dwarf goats from her neighbour Heather Dayner is now asking for a paternity test or a full refund of money. The $900 lawsuit states Hedstrom 's demand for a DNA of goats she purchased last year.

Speaking to international media reporters, Hedstrom said that Dayner was expected to provide information to her clients so it becomes easy for them to register their animals. However, when she (Dayner) failed to do so, she filed a lawsuit.

Couldn't be registered

The lawsuit states that Hedstrom believed the goats could be registered with the American Dairy Goat Association as registred ones have a higher value than the unregistered ones. However, the goat babies were rejected by the newspaper who said that her goats can't be registered as Dayner wasn’t an active member.

Hedstrom then went out to seek paternity from Dayne. According to media reports, about 40 of the father goat's hair would be required for a DNA test. In February, Hedstrom requested Dayner for a DNA test, Dayner offered a refund of money in exchange for the goats compelling former to file a lawsuit. Dayner had also reported that cops visited and trespassed on her farm for three months after Hedstrom called them.

In related news, an Australian woman sued her neighbours to stop them from using their barbecues, which she claimed is preventing her from going out in the backyard due to the smell of meat and fish. After the state's highest court dismissed her appeal, the vegan woman in Western Australia said she will continue a legal fight against her neighbours.

Cilla Carden, a resident of Perth suburb in Girrawheen, said her neighbours' activities, which included barbecuing, smoking, chairs scraping on concrete, as well as their noisy children and pet birds, have robbed her of quality life. The woman, who is a massage therapist by profession, alleged that the wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her. Carden said she couldn't enjoy her backyard as her neighbours "deliberately allow their barbecue meat and fish smells to waft into her yard,".

Representative image, credits: leylaoeley/Unsplash

