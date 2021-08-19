Florida Zoo Welcomes Two Newborn Albino Alligators, Netizens Calls Duo 'beautiful'; Watch

The video of two albino newborn alligators has flooded the internet. At the Florida zoo, the tiny creatures were hatched from the eggs. The footage of the baby siblings has gone viral instantly, paving a way to astound everyone.

In Wild Florida's 'Gator Park' in Kenansville, the zoo authorities declared the births of their newest members. They said the two babies were born out of the eighteen eggs that had been incubating for months to hatch. Snowflake and Blizzard are the parents of the two newborns and they are also albinos. The zoo also stated that this is the second time that albino alligators have been born in the last two years.

More about baby albino alligators

In about video, it is seen that the two zoo workers are discussing the parents of the newborn alligators, Blizzard and Snowflake. They begin the film by stating that the parents had previously given birth to albino alligators and that these babies are the newest members of the reptilian family. They even showed last year's albino alligators and even compared the size with the new ones. They even described the hatchlings at the end of the footage.

Let’s take a look at the viral video:

Since the video was shared, it has grabbed the attention of many netizens around the globe. One of the users commented, “Wow, that's fantastic news for you all at 'Wild Florida' Huge Congratulations to you all”, while another has written, “They are so cute”. Several other comments such as, “very cool”, “that's huge”, “Great news” signifies that everyone has welcomed them wholeheartedly.

Albinism in animals is caused by leucism, a disease where the pigmentation of the skin is lost. At the period of development, pigment cells are unable to form. As the consequence, the body of the reptile or matter of fact any animal is unable to produce the colour.

In the Florida zoo, Blizzard is 16 years old male alligator whereas Snowflake is a 23-year-old female. Since 2017, they have been members of Wild Florida's 'Gator Park'. The parent albino alligators have impenetrable white eyes, yet Snowflake's right eye is crimson since she was born. Snowflake and Blizzard have already had four albino alligator offsprings in August 2020.

Interestingly, only 100 albino alligators exist around the world. But only 12 of them are taken care of by humans. According to research, absent of human care, while surviving on their own, these alligators have a life expectancy of 35 to 50 years in the wild, whereas those that are cared for have a life span of 65 to 75 years.

(Image Credits: Facebook)