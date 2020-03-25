Fluffy Corgi Follows Social Distancing Rule Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

A video of a fluffy Welsh corgi avoiding contact with his owner when he tried to touch his paws amid lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak has astonished the internet. Posted on Instagram, the video shows Pino withdrawing his paw and staring in surprise at the act, sending a message online about social distancing. While lying sideways and enjoying his time in self-isolation, the dog is seen to have been approached by his owner who posted in the caption in the dog’s voice, “ Henlo hooman, no paw shake, please! Wait, should I also follow #socialdistancing since I is a good doggo?” As the man tries to hold the dog’s paws, the obedient dog means to say “No put I in danger”, as stated by the owner on Instagram that the dog was reluctant to be touched. The wise pooch can be seen repeatedly holding his paws back as the owner attempts to what seems like “shake hands” with the Corgi.

Well-informed dog

Shared on March 21, the clip garnered over 2.1 lakh views as commenters lauded the doggy for being cautious. Netizens called the Corgi a “good doggo with priorities in place”. “Stay well Pino and Pino’s hooman,” writes an Instagram user. “Pino is doing a project to the society,” says another. “Hecking hoomans! Stay away. Smart boi Pino” commented the third. The video is being widely shared across the internet and Pino is being appreciated for being so well-informed about quarantine.

Over a week ago, another video of a dog being taken on a walk by a drone amid lockdown in Israel went viral as netizens called it a super idea for social distancing. According to the original Facebook post, the dog's owner was an Israeli man who needed to give his dog some air but didn't want to risk infection. That's where the trusty drone came in.

