'Flying' Deer Amazes Netizens With Long And High Jump Across The Street; Watch Viral Video

Often we come across unique and interesting videos of animals doing crazy things which not just only surprise us but also make us smile. A video has been circulating on the internet which will definitely surprise the netizens and will also put a smile on their faces. The video features a deer doing a long and high jump from one end to the other end, crossing the street.

The video was shared by WildLense® Eco Foundation on Twitter with the caption, "And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to.......@ParveenKaswan Forwarded as received." As the caption suggests, the video was forwarded by the IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan, who often shares interesting videos of different animals. The video begins with a deer sprinting down the street from the opposite side as people can be heard conversing in the streets as the deer leaps. The video begins in slow motion as soon as the deer jumps, displaying the height and length covered by the deer during the jump. The animal jumps so high that it looks like it's flying in slow motion. It eventually makes its way to the other side of the roadway, covering a considerable distance.

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to.......@ParveenKaswan

Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022

Netizens impressed by deer's speed and agility

The video was shared on January 15th and since then it has received a lot of attention with around 4700 likes and more than 670 retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were impressed by the deer's speed and agility. One Twitter user stated, "Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this." Another commenter wrote, "I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers!"

Ye to hirano ka krish nikla — Rony (@Ronysingh99) January 16, 2022

I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers! — Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) January 16, 2022

Wow 🤩 never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying 😲👏👌 — Suresh Kumar (@sureshkumars23) January 16, 2022

The third comment read, "Wow never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying."

Evolving to be a flying deer. — ULHAS SODANKOOR BHAT (@ulhascs79) January 16, 2022

Whoa this felt straight out of some Action movie..



😁😅 — Ruchit Mehrotra (@iamruchit_m) January 16, 2022

Oh my God! What a confident 👏 — Barkha Gupta (@bgapkis) January 16, 2022

Deer plays football

For quite some time now, deer videos have been circulating on the internet. A video of a deer playing football with his horn recently surfaced on the internet. The animal runs up to the goal post and pushes the ball inside. As soon as he scores, he begins to celebrate like a true football player.

No big deal; just a deer scoring a goal then celebrating... 😮 pic.twitter.com/AKhGIKSDF7 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 16, 2021

Image: @WildLense_India/Twitter