'Flying Vada Pav' Creates A Buzz On Internet, Video Leaves Netizens Impressed

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows Mumbai's street vendor's unique way of serving vada pav. The video has been shared by a Youtube page named Aamchi Mumbai and it shows the entire process of making the vada pav as the vendor throws vada in the air using his spatula and catches it from the other end. This unique technique of making vada pav has left netizens amused.

Flying vada pav technique

The viral video clip is from a 60-year old food stall named Raghu dosa wala that sells the vada pav. In the video, the chef made a masala vada pav by putting an entire block of butter in the frying pan. He fried the pav in masala and within a second he flew the vada in the air with his spatula in one hand and caught the vada from the other hand. The vada after being flung high has been stuffed with butter, spicy pav and filled with veggies such as onion, capsicum and cabbage along with cheese and a lot of spices. Take a look at the video.

The video uploaded by a Youtube page named Aamchi Mumbai has gathered 349,087 views and accumulated tons of comments from users. One user commented, "After my office time i come here to eat butter vadapav. Its very famous here." Another individual commented, "Me after watching this video - flying Pani Puri please." Another person commented, "Flying dosa now vadapav . Waiting for flying Frankie's. Flying pizza, flying juice , flying BHEL etc etc . Dundo bhai sab milega yeh hai Mumbai meri Jaan." Check out some netizens reactions.

Man's Unique Way Of Serving Dosa

Meanwhile, in February, a video had surfaced on the internet, that shows Mumbai’s street vendor’s unique way of serving Dosa. Uploaded on the Facebook handle, ‘Street Food Recipes’, the video shows the entire process of making the dosa and then how he flies the dosa straight from the skillet to the plate. The video has now gone viral and the netizens are left divided. While few think this is a ‘crazy’ way of serving food, others think that this is wrong and food should be respected.

(Image Credits: Street Food Facebook/ Aamchi Mumbai Youtube)

