FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts As She Gets Up To Give Water To NSDL MD

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, received appreciation on social media for bringing water to Padmaja Chunduru, the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), who was giving a speech at an event in Mumbai.

Padmaja Chunduru can be seen addressing a crowd of people in a video from the event. She takes a pause and asks the hotel service for water to which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also in attendance, made a gracious gesture by walking across the stage and offering a water bottle to the speaker. Overwhelmed by the gesture from the country's Finance Minister, Ms Chunduru thanked Sitharaman as the crowd applauded in the praise. Notably, the incident took place at an event in Mumbai to commemorate the silver jubilee of NSDL on Saturday.

Immediately after the incident, the video went viral on social media where people praised the Finance Minister for her gesture. Reacting to the same video, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan took to his Twitter and said, "This graceful gesture by FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji reflects her large-heartedness, humility and core values. A heartwarming video on the internet today."

This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values.



A heart warming video on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/isyfx98Ve8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 8, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched NSDL's 'Market Ka Eklavya' investor awareness campaign for students in Hindi and other regional languages on Saturday. Speaking at the silver jubilee event, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Through 'Market ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach was taken by NSDL by educating the students."

Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 7,183.42 crore released to 14 States

On Friday, the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance released the 2nd monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs. 7,183.42 crore to 14 States. "The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 86,201 crore to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant will be released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments. With this release, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs. 14,366.84 crore," a statement from a press release of the Ministry of Finance read.

It further stated that the States which have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.