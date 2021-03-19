Folk Dance Group Gives Irish Twist To Bhangra, Thrilling Video Has Netizens Hooked

An Ireland-based Bhangra group has left the internet mesmerized with a special St. Patrick’s Day performance. Shamrock Bhangra, which usually performs on traditional Punjabi songs, gave their dance a unique twist by grooving on the beats of an Irish song. They later shared the video on their official Instagram handle which has now been viewed nearly 500 times.

Music by Irish band

The clip features dancers Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh, and Kanwar Singh, making their socially distanced performance at Castletown House in Co Kildare. In the video, they are seen dancing to music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation, according to a report by RTE. The trio could be seen dressed in vibrant, multicolored traditional Punjabi attire. While two of them could be seen wearing black attires, with neon orange and blue turban, the third dance could be seen donning a white outfit completed with yellow turban.

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered tons of reactions and appreciative comments. “This is so lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant fusion, love this,” expressed another. “This is so cool,” said a third.“Excellent, great job the members of Shamrock Bhangra. Always great to see them involved in these national events. Thank you to all involved and your families,” shared a fourth.

While this group performed an Indian folk dance on an Irish track, a Japanese dance group recently amazed everyone by performing on Hindi song Chammak Challo. The dance group named Asianz, have left people swayed with their synced dance steps on a popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One.

In the video, all the four members of the group, Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede are seen wearing co-ordinated clothes-White T-shirts, Oversized chequered shirts, black pants and white shoes. As the music starts playing, all of them immediately take their positions and start grooving. It is their perfectly synced dance and cute expressions which have now won the internet over.

