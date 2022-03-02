Following 'Kacha Badam' Song, This Catchy Jingle Of Guava Seller Takes Internet By Storm

Every vendor and sellers have a distinct modus operandi to attract their customers and one such incident featuring a fruit seller has recently surfaced on social media. After the peanuts seller from West Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar’s catchy jingle ‘Kacha Badam’ went viral on the internet, this guava seller was seen to be singing a unique song for selling his fruit. Just like Badyakar, who sells his peanuts while singing the song ‘Kacha Badam’, this old man was heard chanting, “Yeh Hari Hari, Kachchi Kachchi, Peeli Peeli, Paki Paki...Namak Laga Ke Khaj Khaja".

At the beginning of the 7-second video, an old man can be seen standing behind a pile of guavas as he started singing the song. He can be seen putting the fruits inside a plastic bag. As per the song he was singing, he has been referring to the guavas as “green, yellow, ripened as well sweet”. The consistency in his tone has taken the internet on fire.

The small video footage which is uploaded on YouTube goes under the user name, “Daily life video” with the caption, “viral video of a Man selling Guava fruit in his style by singing song”.

Take a look at the amazing guava seller's catchy jingle here:

The video that was uploaded on February 16 has garnered over 9,663 views and 197 likes with several social media users having complimented his talent. One of the users called his singing talent, 'Best,' while another wrote, 'Supreme'. Furthermore, many have even compared him with Badyakar and wrote, “Kaccha badam is the best.”

Bhuban Badyakar met with an accident

In addition to this, Bhuban Badyakar, who became popular overnight, met with an automobile accident on Monday, February 28. The event occurred when he was learning how to drive his recently bought second-hand vehicle. Following the accident, the viral singer was sent to a super speciality hospital after suffering from a chest injury.

As per many media reports, Bhuban was injured when he crashed his car into a wall while attempting to back it up. He was transported to the hospital and subsequently released after obtaining first-aid treatment.

(Image: PTI/ Representative Image)