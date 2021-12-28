Food Blogger Tastes Gulab Jamun Samosa In Delhi; Netizens Perplexed Looking At Video

Food blogging is a trend that has grabbed a lot of attention on the internet. Vloggers and bloggers make efforts to find innovative dishes and vendors that their viewers can visit and enjoy. While in an innovative attempt, a food blogger reached a roadside eatery in Delhi that sold 'gulab jamun samosa'. Well, the blogger's reaction to the dish was not appealing just like the combination in itself doesn’t sound too appetizing.

The food blogger, Abhishek shared a video on Instagram where he was seen trying gulab jamun samosa for the first time, and definitely his expression wasn't pleasant. In the video, Abhishek nods his head as a sign of displeasure. The caption of the video read, “Have you ever tried gulabjamun samosa?”

Netizens disapprove of samosa with gulab jamun dish

Scoail media comments read, "Try bhi nhi krna is bande ki shakal dekh pta lg gya kesa hoga" which means, 'Doesn't want to taste after seeing the reaction of the blogger'.

Other reads, "There is thin line between doing something unique and doing something pathetic". Some asked if this dish is of another planet.

"Really? 😢😢 why would anyone destroy samosa with this", one of the comments read.

Have you tried Golgappa with Mirinda?

An Instagram user named CHATORE_BROOTHERS had shared a video where a vendor from Jaipur in Rajasthan made 'Miranda Golgappas'. The clip starts with the Golgappa vendor shaking the bottle of Mirinda and pouring it into the utensil. The video then cuts to the vlogger eating the Golgappa with Mirinda, as soon as he puts the Golgappa in his mouth, he then turns to the camera and gestures with his hand suggesting that he loved it. The caption read, "Miranda Golgappe Methe Meethe Hogye the Kaafii". The viewers were left in confusion as the blogger turns away throwing the paper bowl after gesturing to have tasted something great.

Video of street vendor serving Kulhad Momos goes viral

Food blogger Hardik Malik posted an Instagram Reels video that revealed how the Kulhad momos are made before being baked till the cheese bubbles in Delhi's Krishnagar. At first, a marinade with chopped capsicum, onion, and sweet corn pellets was made to which two types of sauces with a lot of mayonnaise and other ingredients were added. And then the 'mixture' was poured into earthen tumblers and each of them was filled with two momos and put in the oven. The gooey cooked dish with seasonings on top was served to taste.

(Image: @thefoodiehat/Instagram)