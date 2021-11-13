Food Blogger Tastes Tikki Rasgulla Chaat, Netizens Say 'Expressions Said Everything'

Social media is not only filled with entertaining videos, but also with weird recipes as people try a lot of fusion recipes these days. Some of them work out as people like the dish on the internet, however, other times the weird combinations are criticised by people. In a similar incident, a video has surfaced on the internet that shows a food blogger trying a dish called ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’.

The video was shared by an account that goes by the name ‘sooosaute’ on Instagram, alongside the caption, “What’s your favourite street food?”. In the video, the food blogger showed Tikki rasgulla chaat which is placed on a plate, and said, this is a dish named Tikki Rasgulla Chaat. Furthermore, she showed the three food items that were combined in a weird combination. She then ate a spoon of the dish, however, after eating the bite, she looked disappointed by its taste. As the video proceeded, she spent 140 rupees on the dish and concluded with “never again” before saying bye to the viewers.

The video posted on Instagram has gathered over 9650 likes and several reactions. Netizens have shared their views about the weird food combination. An Instagram user wrote, “No please leave rasgulla Thanos is doing the right thing.” Another user wrote, “I can see the disappointment in her face please don't do anything gibberish with such a authentic sweets.” Another user commented, “That disappointed face.”

Earlier this week, a video has surfaced on the internet where a person made 'paan brownie' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The video was shared by a user who goes by the name @Dhandhaar on Twitter. In the video posted on the microblogging site, a person placed a hot plate and then added the chocolate sauce to it. He further placed a brownie on top of the sauce and garnished it with a scoop of ice cream. The man then added the paan twist to the dish. Watch the video here:

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

Image: Instagram/sooosaute