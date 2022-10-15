Food Or Art? This Artist Creates Realistic Paintings That Spark Confusion On Social Media

After a cake trend in which skilled chefs make cakes that appear identical to everyday items gained popularity on social media, an artist has gone viral on the internet for creating paintings that resemble popular Indian dishes. The person behind the artwork is Rucha, who operates an Instagram account with her partner, Chaitanya. The couple’s account, which has over 107,000 followers, consists of a large collection of Rucha’s paintings.

One viral video displays the artist in front of a table that has four items placed on it. As Rucha takes a bite from one plate of food, the camera pans back and reveals that the other three items are not actual plates with dosa-sambhar, appam-stew, and pav bhaji, but merely paintings of the popular dishes.

Internet reacts to viral food paintings

“These Paintings have reached their new home. I made another Pav Bhaji and Dosa painting along with the Appam painting. All three of these are now residing happily in their lovely home!” reads the caption of the clip, which has garnered over 654,000 views and dozens of comments so far. Reacting to the short video, one user wrote: “That's so cool! Definitely had me fooled.” Another user added, “That Uttapam is extremely realistic!!!!”

Another similar video uploaded on the account displays the artist working on a painting that was requested by a client who wanted drumsticks in a lentil-based vegetable stew. “Made another Masala Dosa painting for a client who wanted to gift it to her husband who is from Chennai. She wanted drumsticks in Sambar. I loved painting their textures. I also gave the background a steel-plate look and a different texture to the dosa. I loved painting it,” read the caption of the post.