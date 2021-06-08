Last Updated:

Foodies Appalled By Bizarre Potato Curry Chips Creation, Call It 'crime Against Humanity'

A food blogger created a recipe called 'potato chips curry' & posted it with caption "Chips curry... My own concept" which was circulated across social media.

Potato chips are an all-time classic to fill every household and is considered to be one of the favourite snacks despite the age group. Salty, crunchy potato chips are craved by everyone whether it is store-bought or homemade. The history of potato chips is as crunchy as the chips themselves. There are various flavours in which potato chips are available but the most bizarre thing which has recently sparked an avalanche of memes is the new flavour, "Potato chips curry".

A food blogger created a new recipe called 'potato chips curry' and posted it on social media. The dish comprises potato chips which were added with onion-tomato gravy garnished with green chillies. The post captioned "Chips curry... My own concept" was shared in a Facebook group called Kolkata Food Trotters. 

The images were immediately circulated across social media. However, the post was later deleted.

Netizens React

After the post went viral, foodies were offended and trolled the weird food combination. Some of the reactions were funny while others were sarcastic. Netizens called it a "crime against humanity".

