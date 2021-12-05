Footballers Walk On Field With Shelter Dogs Seeking Forever Homes; Netizens Laud Noble Act

In order to create awareness on World Pet Day on November 30, one of the most popular football clubs in Russia has come up with a noble gesture to commemorate the day. A video shared by the players of the Football Club (FC) Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg has melted the heart of millions on the internet. In the short clip, the professional football club can be seen walking out with dogs in arms. The noble act was performed in order to boost the adoption of homeless dogs. In the video, the football players can be seen cradling dogs of numerous varieties and dispensing them to the camera. Watch the footballers creating awareness to adopt shelter dogs:

The Zenit players took to the pitch at the Gazprom Arena this evening accompanied by dogs from local shelters looking for a new home 🐶💙pic.twitter.com/bjFTvntw3i — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) December 3, 2021

Reportedly, the philanthropic act was performed with a collaboration of a Russia-based non-profit organization that supervises responsible dog breeding and preserves breed diversity. Meanwhile, the video shared some two days ago with the caption: "The Zenit players took to the pitch at the Gazprom Arena this evening accompanied by dogs from local shelters looking for a new home" has garnered millions of views and the count is still increasing.

Netizens reacted to noble gesture

Thousands of netizens also took to the comment section to appreciate the noble gesture. "Gorgeous and I really adore dogs. "Great idea for the dogs to be seen to find a genuine loving home with a person also the funny twist might be the football players become attached to the dogs," commented one such user. "I have heard of Zenit St Petersburg, they are officially my second favourite team now!" commented the other user. "This is so cute & intelligent too. I hope the dogs got good homes," commented the third user. Take a look at other comments here:

this is beautiful to see. people don't forget a little thing can mean a lot — Beter world (@WorldBeter) December 4, 2021

( old girl ) sweet indeed 💕 pic.twitter.com/QCZLnMI2rM — Jouni Mänty (@JonesJouni) December 3, 2021

That last player looks like he's fell in love with his already 😍😍💙 — ChopperBlue74 (@ChopperBlue74) December 3, 2021

that last player might have taken this pup home although he`s already got two cuties pic.twitter.com/z4zJzMmXif — 🎤 Амåзонка Арти 🥁 Worship ETHAN TORCHIO 🔞 ⚽ (@AmazonArti) December 3, 2021

Watch: Another innovative way to create awareness about dog adoption

A pizza shop in New York has started an initiative of putting flyers for canines on pizza boxes in a bid to help dogs find forever homes. According to reports, the pizzeria, The Just Pizza & Wing Co, has started giving its customers pizzas in boxes with pictures of displaced dogs. The campaign of the pizza shop has taken the internet by storm and netizens believe that it is a 'great idea'. According to an international media report, the campaign also includes a provision under which people who adopt dogs featured on their boxes even get a $50 gift certificate from the store. While speaking to a media outlet, the owner of the franchise said that she came up with the idea when she was volunteering with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (SPCA) along with her three children. She further added that she and her family were all animal lovers, so when she got permission for the franchise to start with the adoption program she immediately got to work.

Image: Twitter/@433