'For Adrenaline Rush': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Rider Encountering Bears In Nilgiris

A thrilling footage of a sleuth of bears relaxing on the foothill of what appears to be ‘Bear mountain’ in the Nilgris district has left the internet startled. Shared by the business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the nearly 1 minute and 11-second clip depicted a biker enjoying his ride on the lush green forest path when he suddenly encounters bears perched right in the middle of the road. But what’s interesting about the clip is that as the biker shoots the amazing wildlife footage, one of the bears charges towards him, prompting him to restart his bike and run for the hills.

The clip is quick to remind the behind the scene moment from the wildlife shoots that have often left the viewers aghast. Read the Republic’s story on animals photobombing the wildlife shoots, wherein a team of wildlife photographers was seen running with the camera and equipment after a pack of bears chased them. In the now-viral footage similarly, one of the bears launches towards the biker after a long pause and a deadpan stare. “ Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush,” joked Mahindra in the caption of the clip. Furthermore, he added, “We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes,” tagging Jawa motorcycle makers.

Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

Netizens ask for biker's status

The footage amused the internet as many wondered what happened to the biker after the chase. “Send one more tweet as feedback both are safe or not man as well as bear, every life is important,” said one in the comments thread. “Sloth Bears - as are most wild animals - so rare to sight, we need to give them right of way and maximum possible space,” one other warned. “There is some fact about bears that they can chase with faster speeds than vehicles. The motorcyclist is going downhill actually. As soon as started bear waiting to climb up the road after much thinking, the bike needs to be turbo supercharged to overcome the tragic incident,” the third said. Meanwhile one other joked, “Actually in the end... Being chased by one. I had a jump in heartbeat almost dropped the phone.”

Both are safe. The rider while on his way back home. Still bears in the same vicinity. pic.twitter.com/n1tcAhTzQE — Ahmed Sayeed (@sayeed4470) June 24, 2021

Sir, i love your postings as those are very interesting and happy mood creating ones. you have very excellent positive sense of humour sir..... — sailaja munjuluru (@SMunjuluru) June 24, 2021

This was a week ago..on road in Nilgiris, where I live. pic.twitter.com/RzsCyXSs2i — Veera Raghavan (@VeeraRaghavan3) June 24, 2021

Bears are common sighting in Nilgiri — 2shaR ⏺️ (@TWEETushar) June 24, 2021

So now, learning from these situations, The Cruisers will cancel their plan due large diameter even if we want to run. Bear are too fast so no issues with the Pickup. I am sure Duke riders doesn't care 😂😂 — Rana (@ChaloReBandhu) June 24, 2021

That guy after going closer to take that close shot: pic.twitter.com/fpoYURUPDI — Pratik Rajesh Palve (@pratikpalve09) June 24, 2021

Sloth bears are most dangerous ...to come across..in the wild. First thing is to turn around and start moving away. They charge without any reason. Wild boars too.. — Veerabhadrappa Desai (@Veerabh95737769) June 24, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.