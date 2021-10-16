The internet is a hub of engaging and heartwarming pictures of cute wildlife creatures. The adorable actions never fail to leave a smile on the faces of viewers. One such picture is of a baby jumbo who greeted a forest official with the warmest hug after he reunited the infant with her mother earlier this month.

The picture truly replicated "love has no language," which was also the caption posted along with the picture shares by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. Through the Tweet, officer Kaswan also informed that the benevolent hug was the cute calf's way of expressing gratitude for the noble job he did. Take a look at the endearing way the infant wraps its little trunk around officer Kaswan's leg.

Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

The picture showcases the baby elephant cutely standing by the officer and his men and hugging him in the sweetest way possible. The image has left netizens 'speechless with glistened eyes.'

This is not just all, in the comment section another IFS officer Sudha Ramen tagged a video from October 6 where the little calf can be seen happily walking through the forest way to reunite with its mother. The infant elephant was "guarded with Z+ security" of the Tamil Nadu Foresters team, officer Sudha mentioned. "Earlier, the calf was found alone and injured. Tamil Nadu forest team rescued treated unescorted the little one to join with the mother," she added. Take a look at the video here:

"Pure Beauty" says IFS officer Praveen Kaswan

The picture since uploaded on October 14 has garnered over 14k likes and 1,370 retweets. It has also prompted viewers to ask for more pictures from the time the baby elephant met its mother. Although the inquiries were answered in one small tweet by Officer Ramen. "They were not able to take the video. Usually, the Elephant herd never likes the human presence especially when there are young calves," she wrote. Meanwhile, viewers have been gushing over the baby elephant's cuteness and its happy wobbly walk to meet its mom. Take a look at the reactions from netizens here:

The picture is pure beauty. Courtesy TN forest department. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

So sweet, masha Allah! 🥰 To the forest officer who found the baby elephant 🙏🏻 — naseem khan (@pearlexquis) October 15, 2021

Animals feel emotions human being dont!Salute to forest officials who made this baby think good about humans! — Victor (@VictorRomeo007) October 15, 2021

Love has no limitations. Heart melts for the Act of Official and gesture by the Elephant Calf — Shaileshbandi (@bandi_big) October 15, 2021

Image: Twitter@TamilNadu Forest Department