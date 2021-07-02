Forest Officials Rescue Leopard Trapped In Open Well In Assam, Photo Goes Viral

A leopard in Assam recently found itself trapped in an open well and a picture of it, looking visibly exhausted, has taken the internet by storm. According to ANI, the leopard was spotted floating in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati on July 1. While the rescue operation was in full swing as well as successful, an intense image from the same has gone viral in which the wild cat is seen staring out of the 20-feet deep well.

In the caption, the news agency informed that the leopard was rescued and returned to its natural habitat following the intervention of wildlife rescuers. However, the dramatic image, in which the leopard is looking extremely terrified and struggling to stay afloat in neck-deep water, has caught netizens attention. In the picture, the wild cat is seen looking upward from inside the well with eyes wide open.

Assam | Leopard trapped in open well on the fringe of Garbhanga forest in Kamrup district, rescued



An adult leopard that fell down in a well at Madhab Nagar was rescued by forest personnel, earlier today. Leopard was then released back into the wild: Assam Environment Min's PRO pic.twitter.com/Qr8CH0FJnP — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Leopard looks 'mortified'

Since being shared, the post has already garnered nearly 1,300 likes and several comments. Besides expressing their happiness about the safety of the wild cat, many commented about the intense image. Several users also wondered if it was possible to cover such deep wells near forest areas to keep animals safe.

One user said, “He is scared I guess. That’s so bad. Glad it got rescued”. Another said, “Heartening to hear that it’s been rescued and restored back in its original habitat”. “He looks mortified. But glad to know the poor thing has been rescued. Hope no such misfortune happens to him again,” said third. “How intensely it is looking,” wrote fourth.

It looks terrifying to me. 😮

Hats off to people who must have rescued it, needs courage! — Praphul (@Praphul20) July 1, 2021

This still gives me chill (1st one) — Ayush (@ayush04sinha) July 1, 2021

All is not.....WELL

Those piercing eyes of ths #leopard tht fell into a 20ft well near #Guwahati, #Assam seems to be questioning why we have failed to secure #wildlife frm these #openwells...these also threaten humans. Time to act @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar @PMOIndia @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/MpQAo96dZd — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 2, 2021

#leopard falls in an open well in Garbhanga Reserve Forest. rescued by #Assam #forest department

Why open wells,esp in #wildlife areas #forests ?

hese are places where people & #wildlife coexist in #India tip-toeing around each other, respecting the others' spaces

pic @ANI pic.twitter.com/uARAsCHeeg — prerna singh bindra 🐘🐅🐾 (@prernabindra) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, In another, rather grim, leopard related incident, an adult leopard attacking a pet dog was caught on the surveillance camera of a house, which later went viral on social media. The incident occurred in Bhuse village in Maharashtra's Nashik region in the early hours on Friday. The leopard is seen creeping in through the railing of the area outside this house as it approaches the pet dog sleeping there, as per footage shared by news agency ANI. The leopard approached the dog steadily and attacked it before going away with the dog in its mouth.

