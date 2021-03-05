Forest Staff Members Rescue Lion Cub As Lioness With Other Cubs Sit Nearby: Watch

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows forest staff and field researchers trying to escape a lion cub tangled in a net. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey, the video was shot in Rajula, Greater Gir. According to the caption of the video, the lioness with her other cubs was sitting nearby.

Lion cub rescued

“To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards”, read the caption of the video. The nearly two-minute-long video begins with three people surrounding the net and trying to rescue the cub. One of them can be seen poking a stick in the net in order to free the cub. Further into the video, the staff manages to somehow free the cub by just using hands and sticks. Let’s have a look at the video.

Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby. To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards.@CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/sHloH9bb1J — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 4, 2021

Netizens appreciate

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 31.8K views. One Twitter user wrote, "Putting ones life to risk in saving the wild at risk. Salutations to our green soldiers". To this a person replied, "True. Few risking their lives to save the wild at risk due to the greed of a few and the apathy of many. Wouldn't the flora & fauna thrive on this Earth, if not for the selfishness of mankind?". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "Hope they have /carry safety measures so they can escape from life threatning thing". The video has garnered 2.7K likes.

Bravo all the terms those rescue the lion cave from net .

All the best and appreciate the forest teams to protect animals around the country — Manindra Paul (@ManindraPaul2) March 5, 2021

The greatest act of kindness is the one which we show towards the helpless. Salute to the real saviours. — Lakshmi (@gogoi_l) March 5, 2021

Super courageous efforts. — Anil Swamy (@Swamy6Anil) March 5, 2021

Hats off to Forest staff - their RAW guts saved a Lion Cub — Kumar R C (@RzKumar) March 5, 2021

Massive respect and gratitude to these superheroes 🙏🙏🙏 — Manali Reddy 🧢 (@kmanalireddy) March 5, 2021

