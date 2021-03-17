'Forget Third Umpire': Bobby Deol's Hilarious Dance Moves Send Cricket Fans Into Frenzy

Bobby Deol is, without a doubt, one of the most popular actors from the 90s. The actor has not only made a mark in acting but also left the internet swayed with his unique dance moves. Recently, a 24-second long video clip of him making discreet "umpire signals" hit the internet and has left people in chuckles.

Shared on Twitter by ‘Bobbywood’, a self-announced Bobby Deol stan account, the video features video clips of the actor dancing to different songs. However, the video is edited in such a way that it features all the times the actor made a signal like a cricket umpire. For instance, the initial clip shows him raising both his hands in the air exactly the same as a cricket umpire does when the batsman scores six runs.

'Perfect umpire'

The video shared by the fan page was captioned as, "Lord Bobby as umpire” and has left people in bouts of laughter. Since shared, the 24-second video has racked up nearly 107 likes and hundreds of thousands of comments. “First thing that Lord Bobby would never reverse his decision because he'll be always right,’ quipped a user continuing the joke. “Bobby Deol needs to consider umpiring... Billy Bowdens OUT has some serious competition!,” added another.

Nice creativity manðŸ‘.. Forgot third umpire though ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/qwqEJeaSAl — Joseph Diniz (@JosephDiniz187) March 14, 2021

His Umpiring guru pic.twitter.com/LVmmk7Jnxm — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 15, 2021

Some online cricket app must use him. — sandeep patil (@patilsandeepr) March 14, 2021

Earlier this week, the Ashram actor seemed to look quite impressed with his overall attire and took to Instagram to thank the designer who perfected the outfit for him. Bobby Deol shared the image with his fans who also seemed to love the picture and the attire worn by the actor. They praised him for his looks and the amazing work done on the outfit. The fans also left several emojis expressing how impressed they were with the picture shared by the actor.