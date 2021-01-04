Former Mercedes Employee Damages Cars Worth $6 Million Using Demolition Vehicle

A 38-year-old man from Spain damaged $6 million worth of cars at a Mercedes factory last week using a JCB truck that he stole from another site. According to Ladbible, the unnamed man stole a JCB and drove it to the Mercedes factory located in the Basque capital Vitoria. The man broke the gates of the factory before crushing at least 60 vehicles with the JCB. The man was stopped by the security, who held him until the police arrived at the scene.

Read: George Russell Lauded By Fans As Mercedes Star's Sakhir GP Ends In Heartbreak

Some units prices at $90,000

The man reportedly stole the JCB from a construction firm and drove it nearly 28 kilometres to reach the Mercedes factory. The local police in a statement said that the man also caused other damages on his way while driving the JCB to the Mercedes facility. The man has been arrested by the police and charged with counts of theft and property damage. Some of the vehicles that he destroyed at the factory included high-end V class cars, which could cost up to $90,000 per unit.

Read: Mercedes Handed €20,000 Fine After Huge Russell Tyre Mix-up Blunder In Sakhir Grand Prix

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of December 31. According to the report, the man had worked at the Mercedes facility between 2016 and 2017. The motive behind the destructive act is unknown, but the police suspect it to be a revenge-vandalization. A Twitter user shared some pictures from the incident. One of the images showed a metal gate lying damaged near the entrance, indicating the use of a demolition vehicle on the barricade. While other pictures showed crushed cars, some of which lying on top of one another.

#Killdozer Part2?

Revenge is a dish served cold – a former worker went on a wrecking spree in a stolen JCB at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Spain, delivering damage in millions of euros, four years after leaving the company. pic.twitter.com/Nbqw14LdUd — BARAK29 (@BARAK009) January 3, 2021

Read: Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari Unlikely As Mercedes Star Reveals He's 'closed The Door'

Read: Mercedes Driver Lewis Hamilton Wins 7th Formula One Championship To Equal Michael Schumacher's Record



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.