Former National Boxer Abid Khan Now Drives An Auto, Says 'I Mask My Sadness With Smile'

In a heartbreaking video which has surfaced on the internet, national level boxing champion and NIS qualified coach, Abid Khan can be seen driving an auto so that he can earn a living. Abid did a coaching diploma in boxing from the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, in 1988-89. After completing the diploma, he took to the training profession and coached the army teams for a period of five years. However, due to the circumstances, he had to quit coaching and stick to driving auto for sustaining his family. His story has now gone viral on social media, with netizens all across the platform sharing it.

Story of Abid Khan

In the video covered by Sports Gaon, Abid talks about his plight as he mentions that he had struggled to find a job despite even after his background. He discouraged his own children from joining sports. However, he does want to return as a coach one day. As per the caption of the video, Abid had represented Panjab University and was a student of SD College, Chandigarh. Abid lived in a shanty before shifting to Economically weaker section accommodation. The caption further read, “Sports Gaon is making an appeal to sports lovers and concerned persons in the administration to help Abid Khan getting into mainstream coaching once again”.

Inspired by the story, netizens took over the comment section. One YouTube user wrote, "Very sad to see this, Sports Authority of India or Chandigarh sports department need to help this boxing coach.. I will send this video to sports officials. I hope good result will come soon. He is our boxing family member". The video has managed to gather nearly 24K views.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Phantom_Typist)

