Four Iconic Cooling Towers Demolished Within Seconds In England, Watch Viral Video

A video of four cooling towers being blown using controlled explosion has gone viral on the internet. The four structures at Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire, England that reportedly dominated the skyline for decades were brought down on June 6. The video of the demolition shows the four towers disappearing in smoke and dust. The video was shared by ViralHog on Youtube and it has caught the attention of netizens.

Four cooling towers demolished using explosives

The four structures were made of concrete and were 117m high, said Rugeley Power Limited in a statement about demolition. The video shows the four towers coming down to the ground, leaving smoke and dust in the air. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no public viewing area but the demolition of four Cooling Towers at Rugeley Power Station was live-streamed for the public on June 6. Last month, site owner ENGIE was granted permission to transform the power station after the demolition into employment space, parkland, and a new all-through school. There are many videos on the social media that shows the demolition from multiple angles and shots. Watch the video here:

Here’s the best footage we have from the Rugeley Power Station Cooling Towers that were demolished this morning. pic.twitter.com/6VCRhgRtDH — Chase Community Independents Group (@ChaseIndies) June 6, 2021

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has got more than 1900 views and several reactions. Netizens baffled to see the demolition took to the comments section and share views. One user commented, "I never thought that destroying would be so beautiful." Another individual commented, "oh so satisfying! watched and a few times". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) building entered the Guinness Book for becoming the tallest structure to be demolished using explosives. The controlled demolition took place in Abu Dhabi, where MODON Properties brought down the 165 metre-tall building using explosives. The demolition took place on November 27 and has entered the Guinness World Records as the tallest building to be demolished using explosives.

IMAGE: CHASEINDIES/Twitter

