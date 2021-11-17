Fox News Presenter Hilariously Confuses TV Series 'You' With Herself, Penn Badgley Reacts

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has become the talk of the town after a video featuring her confusing herself with the popular Netflix show You went viral. A guest on the show, Raymond Arroyo begins speaking about the Penn Badgley-starrer and Ingraham does not seem to have a clue about the show and assumes he is talking about her. Arroyo also brought up the episode about measles in the show and said, “I was watching an episode of You when measles came up", and Ingraham began to wonder when she brought up the topic, starting a laughter riot online. The video also caught Penn Badgley's attention and he was convinced Arroyo was doing a bit with the TV presenter.

Raymond Arroyo spoke about 'work storylines' in shows and recalled the episode of You in which Joe and Love's son gets the measles. The episode touches on the topic of the vaccine and anti-vaxxers and Arroyo began to speak about the show. He said, “I was watching an episode of You where measles came up,” Arroyo said. Ingraham was taken by surprise and said, “Wait, wait, wait, when did I mention measles?” He replied, “I don’t know. It was on You.” Seeming even more confused, she asked, "What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles." The conversation went on in this manner for one minute, and the internet had a field day with it.

Watch the video here

This is the most amazing confusion aired on Fox News last night. I can’t describe it, you just have to watch. pic.twitter.com/goAjYXFGjm — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 16, 2021

Penn Badgley reacts to the viral Fox News video

Actor Penn Badgley, who portrayed Joe in the popular series, believed that the TV presenter and guest were definitely doing a bit and shared the one-minute video on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho." Netflix replied to the actor and mentioned that they agreed with him as they wrote, "100% a bit." Speaking about Arroyo, Badgley mentioned that he was 'committed' to his character and said, "It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off."

Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho https://t.co/8UFfy7IpZf — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

100% a bit. — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2021

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

