France: Court Orders Couple To Remove Noisy Frogs From Pond After Nine-year-long Battle

In one of the most bizarre legal battles that lasted for nine long years, frogs of Grignols village in France have been ordered to leave after a judge concluded that they make too much noise during the mating season and are a nuisance for neighbouring residents. According to The Guardian, Michel and Annie Pécheras have been asked to drain their personal pond and remove the frogs after residents complained of too much noise during the mating season.

Pecheras' neighbour Jean-Louis Malfione took the case to the court and complained that the sound of the frogs reached 63 decibels during a certain time of the year, which he claimed if the windows of his bedroom are open becomes absolutely unbearable. Initially, the complaint was thrown out by a judge at the local court but was later upheld by a judge at Bordeaux court.

The couple had reportedly moved the pond once from its original position 12 years ago because of similar complaints and Malfione at that time had allegedly enquired with them about people who helped them re-excavate the water body as he wanted to create a pond on his own property as well.

Environmentalists move to the apex court

In line with the court's order, Pecheras have reportedly started to empty the pond, which is also home to several other marine creatures, including fish, ducks, etc. Some of the frogs that reside in their pond are rare, claimed the environmentalists who wanted the court to pronounce a decision in favour of Pecheras.

Several petitions by environmentalists have been dismissed by the court, which has ordered the couple to remove the frogs. The conservationists have also appealed the decision in the highest court of France and have started an online campaign to save the frogs. The petition has garnered more than 91,000 signatures in two days.

