France: Google Maps Gives Sneak Peek Into 36,000-year-old Art Gallery; WATCH

Art has always been considered fascinating, and the impact it often creates is evident from the fact that some artworks do not get outdated even after thousands of years. This was witnessed in a recent post by the official Instagram handle of Google Maps about a 36,000-year-old art gallery in France. The video left netizens surprised and created a buzz in the comments section.

The video opens up to show the Chauvet caves in Southern France through the Google Maps platform. One is introduced to the UNESCO World Heritage Site through the zoom-in feature of Google Maps, where one could see the artworks of animals from thousands of years ago.

"The cave walls feature primitive engravings from the dawn of creativity. These artworks offer a glimpse into the human mind from thousands of years ago. Discovered in 1994, it's one of the most significant sites for prehistoric art," reads the text in the video.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Want to see some of the oldest art in the world? Take a @googlemaps tour inside the #ChauvetCaves in southern France, where primitive artworks lay undisturbed for 36,000 years, including engravings of horses, mammoths, and bears."

'Amazing!', Netizens react

The viral video has received more than 54K views, with numerous likes and comments below the video. A user wrote, "Thank you very much, posts are super enjoyable and kind a very related to my point of interest in art. Wonderful, thank you". The second user expressed, "Great post, but primitive? Really?!". The third user exclaimed, "Amazing".

Meanwhile, the Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc Cave in the Ardèche department of southeastern France is a cave that contains some of the best-preserved figurative cave paintings in the world, as well as other evidence of old stone age life. Discovered on December 18, 1994, it is considered one of the most significant prehistoric art sites. The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO granted its World Heritage status on June 22, 2014.