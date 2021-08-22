'Free Ride' On Hippo's Back Proved Costly For Turtles; Watch Video

In the era of social media, the internet is often filled with interesting, entertaining, motivational, and funny videos and many of them also go viral leaving netizens in splits or amused. The internet is also filled with videos of animals with people taking to share videos of different types featuring animals and birds. This time a video has gone viral on the internet showing an example of how "free rides" can sometimes prove to be risky. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen who is quite famous for sharing short video clips on social media platforms. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Sometimes free rides can get risky."

Take a look at the video here:

Sometimes free rides can get risky



🎥#shared pic.twitter.com/povlvQ3TB3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 21, 2021

In the 28-second video, a number of turtles can be seen sitting on the top of a hippo's back. The video also shows that as soon as the hippo gets up and moves, the turtles start to fall one by one into the water. In the end, only a few lucky turtles were seen sitting intact on the hippo's back. The video has gone viral since it was shared on Saturday, 21 August 2021. As of now, the shot video clip has garnered around 7,000 views, more than 600 likes and over 60 retweets. Finding the video funny, Twitterverse gave hilarious reactions to the video. Reacting to the video one of the users wrote, "Anything free is temporary," while another wrote, "What to do? Water is not clean, even Tortoise complain, sends a signal of don't like to be there for long, Hence Hippopotamus back! Not much of Risk, as dying is sure, inside the water or Dying in adventure![sic]." Meanwhile, one user commented, "There's a limit to standees in the bus also [sic]."

Here are some comments by netizens:

Anything free is temporary — PV SHRINIVAS ACHARYA (@shrinivas_pv) August 21, 2021

What to do? Water is not clean, even Tortoise 🐢 complain, sends a signal of don't like to be there for long, Hence Hippopotamus back! Not much of Risk, as dying is sure, inside the water 💧💦 or Dying in adventure! — Subhash (@Subhash54150981) August 21, 2021

IFS officer Sudha Ramen often shares videos on social media

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of videos shared by IFS Sudha Ramen have gone viral on social media. Recently she shared a video that showed a sloth bear scaring away a tiger. In the short clip, a tiger was shown slowly moving around a pond trying to approach the bear. As the bear spots the tiger, he tries to intimidate the tiger by raising its forelimbs and was also successful in doing so.

Image Credit: @SudhaRamenIFS/Twitter