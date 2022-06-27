Freestyle Footballer Shows Off Incredible Juggling Skills On Running Skateboard; WATCH

A video has emerged of a man showing off his incredible football juggling skills on a running skateboard. In the video, a freestyle footballer can be seen riding a skateboard while also juggling at the same time. The amazing footage was shared by 'Out of Context Football' on their Twitter handle on Monday. The post has since garnered more than 2.7 million views on the micro-blogging platform.

The video is apparently from Brazil, which is known for its footballing talent. The video is receiving a lot of praise from users on social media, who are wondering why the man is not playing in any of the big leagues. "Best video that represents newton's laws I've ever seen in my life," an individual quipped. "Tony Hawk mixes with Captain Tsubasa," another user wrote while making a reference to Captain Tsubasa, a Japanese cartoon character, and Tony Hawk, a well-known American skateboarder.

Meanwhile, some users also shared memes and jokes in the comment section of the post. "The least talented Brazilian (sic)," one user tweeted. A netizen published a GIF of a woman falling on her face while jogging down the street and claimed that if he tried the same stunt, he would end up looking exactly like the lady. Here's a compilation of some of the best memes shared in the comment section of the viral video.

Damnnn!!! Some ppl have mad talent…this me and without the keepy-up 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uxZWmevpY2 — Jermaine Francis (@Jah_911) June 27, 2022

Elderly man aces difficult football tricks

In another viral video, an elderly Indian man from the southern state of Kerala was seen performing difficult football tricks while at a ground with a young freestyle footballer. The 64-year-old man was a football player in his youth but now reportedly makes his living by driving a truck. He played football for the Wayanad squad. The video was shared on Instagram on June 8 and has since then garnered more than 2.4 million likes.

"I had the privilege of meeting this 64-year-old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the Wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game," the caption of the post read.

(Image: @nocontextfooty/Twitter)