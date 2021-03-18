French Bulldogs To Replace Labrador Retrievers As Most Popular Dog Breed In US?

As per the American Kennel club there are chances that the French Bulldog may replace the labrador retrievers and become the top dog in the United States. The French bulldogs currently stand in the second position and might come up to the first position, beating the labrador retrievers, who were the leaders for a period of 30 years. This clearly reflects the number of purebreds, which were added to the oldest US dog registry.

According to reports by AP, AKC spokesperson Brandi Hunter said, "They're not the type of dog to go hiking with you". He added, "but if you want a dog that's going to snuggle up with you, be cute, be adaptable, minimal grooming... that's the kind of breed for you".

All that you need to know

French bulldogs are given a tough competition by various dog breeds, including, german shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs, poodles, beagles, Rottweilers and German shorthaired pointers. The Dachshunds made up to the top 10 for the first time since the year 2013. Years ago, labradors broke the record for the longest number-one run. Over 98,300 Labs joined the AKC's registry last year. Moreover, 66,500 French bulldogs also made entry into the registry.

The Labrador retrievers first topped the chart in 1991. At that time, the French bulldogs ranked 82nd. However, there was a rise in Frenchies in the late 90s as they hit number 4 by the year 2017. Celebrity owners, including Martha Stewar, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson have given the breed exposure. Also, the breeds' compact size, moderate exercise needs, no-fuss coat also adds on to its popularity. The popularity rankings are limited to more than 190 breeds recognized by the AKC. The two new additions, which were recognized in the year 2020, include the dogo Argentino in 93rd place, and the barbet, at 145th.

