French Fries Costlier Than Apple Airpods 2 Enter Guinness World Records; Read

Luxurious food with delicious ingredients, though expensive, can guarantee to make a person consuming them feel pleased. It's still a dream for many to occasionally dine in an expensive restaurant, but are you in plans of eating some of the world's most expensive, yet unique dishes? If so, then don't miss out on these exclusive French Fries that are costlier than Apple Airpods 2! Now wonder many might have consumed the savoury potato fingers earlier, however, the irony of the aforementioned french fries are all about its cost.

These French fries are believed to be available at a restaurant in New York City at an approximate cost of about Rs 15,257. However, there is an air of uniqueness surrounding these fries. They are cooked with ingredients that are exported to the restaurant from different countries all over the world. The special French Fries were viewed under the category of luxury food because they were served with edible gold flakes! Yes, these fries at Serendipity restaurant in New York City, Us, were sprinkled with the expensive gold flakes all over them. Also, these fries were listed in Guinness World Record for its record cost. Take a look at the making of the most expensive snacks.

The video was shared by Guinness World Records on their Instagram handle and it had already garnered more than 24,216 likes. People were amused to have a glimpse into the luxury food items. Listing out the ingredients in their comments section, Guinness World Records wrote that these French fries are prepared with Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, Truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, Shaved black summer truffles from Italy, Truffle butter, Organic A2 100% grass-fed cream from Jersey cows, Aged Gruyere Truffled Swiss and of course the star of the dish, a 23k edible gold dust topping. Feel like giving it a try?

Netizens amusement to most expensive snack

People were curious to know why these fries were viewed in Guinness World Record, they were very inquisitive to know about the location as well," where can I get some", asked one of the users in the comment section. The other commented, "French fries? Looks more like actually chips (yes Americans - CHIPS)". The third user curiously wrote, "How does this add value? How is it amazing?".

