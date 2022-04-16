French Man Flaunts Bharatnatyam Moves On AR Rahman's Song 'Snehithane Snehithane'; Watch

Instagram is filled with trending reels, as netizens hop onto their favourite trends and share interesting videos of the same. A recent video making rounds on the internet is that of a French man named Jika, who is known for his quirky dance moves on trending Bollywood and Tollywood tracks.

The internet sensation recently shared a video of him dancing to AR Rahman’s Snehithane Snehithane. Flaunting his perfect Bharatnatyam moves on the much-celebrated song, Jika has grabbed the attention of many on social media.

French Man flaunts Bharatnatyam moves on AR Rahman's song

Taking to his Instagram handle recently Jika dropped the video where he can be seen clad in a vibrant yellow and black outfit as he grooves in style with two other people. In the caption, he mentioned,"I tried the Bharatanatyam dance." Take a look.

Lauding his dance skills, netiznes dropped comments like, "excellent execution bro", "amazing", "awesome man...fan from Tamil Nadu." Others also sent in song requests to Jika, seeing that he can ace any dancing style.

The video has already garnered more than 100k views on Instagram. He has previously danced to songs like Arabic Kuthu, Saami Saami and Tip Tip Barsa Paani among others. The dancing maestro enjoys more than 500k followers on his Instagram handle, with his popularity only growing manifold lately. Meanwhile, artists like Kili Paul and Ricky Pond have also taken the internet by storm with their dance performances of Indian songs.

For the uninitiated, the track Snehithane Snehithane comes from the Tamil movie Alaipayuthey. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, it was sung by Srinivas, Sadhana Sargam and Ustad Sultan Khan. The 2000 romantic drama film, which was directed by Mani Ratnam, starred Madhavan and Shalini in lead roles, while Jayasudha, Swarnamalya, Vivek, Pyramid Natarajan, Raviprakash among others played supporting roles.

