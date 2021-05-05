French Wine That Orbited Earth For More Than An Year Up For Auction, Could Fetch $1m

A bottle of French wine that spent more than a year orbiting Earth on the International Space Station (ISS) has been put on sale. Called Petrus 2000, the wine was amongst the 12 bottles that were sent to the station in 2019 with an aim to probe into the potential for ‘extra-terrestrial agriculture’. The bottle has now been put under the hammer by London-based Christie's auction house and is expected to fetch a price of whopping $1 million.

The aim of the whole experiment was to understand the ageing process, fragmentation and bubbles in the wine. The wine was rocketed to the stratosphere by a private space startup called the Space Cargo Unlimited. After spending 14 months in the orbit, it landed back on earth last year after which it was presented to French connoisseurs.

Blind taste test

In March, researchers conducted a blind taste test of the space wine by over 12 connoisseurs at the Institute of Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux. While the taste experts could not pinpoint the accurate difference between the space wine and the one which remained in the cellar, they asserted that the latter was “different", "aromatic" and delicious”.

Now, the same bottle of wine has been put up for auction by Christie’s auction house. Sky News reported that the British auction House is scheduled to host a private auction for the space wine, which comes with a terrestrial bottle of the same vintage for comparison, together with a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew carved from a meteorite. It would be displayed with a hand-carved wooden trunk and a décor inspired by Science Fiction hit Star Trek.

"This bottle of Pétrus 2000 marks a momentous step in the pursuit of developing and gaining a greater understanding of the maturation of wine. Christie’s is delighted to bring this first of its kind bottle to the market and to support Space Cargo Unlimited to continue their research into the future of agricultural practices,” Tim Triptree MW, International Director, Christie’s Wine & Spirits Department was quoted as saying by the auction house on its website.

All Image: Christie’s Auction House

