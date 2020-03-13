Friday The 13th Meaning & Why Is The Day Considered Unlucky; Here's Why

Friday the 13th is primarily considered to be an unlucky or an inauspicious day. There are still a majority of people who get shivers down their spine by thinking of this day. The term which is used to define the fear from this date amongst individuals is called paraskevidekatriaphobia.

The paranoia which is attached to the number '13' is due to the various unfortunate historic events which have led to fear from this number. There are many incidents from history which have made people paranoid about this number. Here are some of the historic incidents which have marked acute misfortune and because of which Friday the 13th is considered to be unlucky.

Why is 'Friday the 13th' unlucky?

Pope John Paul was shot and almost lost his life on May 13, 1981.

It is also said that there were 13 people at the Last Supper and that Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ was the 13th person to occupy the table. Jesus Christ was also crucified on a Friday which all the more adds to the sense of misfortune with the day.

It is also believed that a 13-year-old in England was struck by a lightning on Friday the 13th at exactly 1:13 pm.

The members of the Knights Templar were also arrested and executed on October 13, 1307. It is also said that the day, Friday marked the day for all the public hangings during the ancient times and that there were exactly 13 steps to the gallows.

There are many instances where the number 13 is not used

It may be the sense of misgivings which is attached to this number that has led the number 13 from being not used in several instances. For instance, there is primarily no 13th floor in several high rise buildings. There is also no 13th floor in the hospitals while airports also do not have a 13 gate number. The number 13 was also not used in Formula One between the year 1977 to 2013.

