Friday The 13th Tattoos Are Available In THESE Must-visit Shops In Arizona

Friday the 13th often calls for celebrating this occasion in a different yet 'spooky' way. One of them is inevitably by marking the occasion by some unique tattoos. The day often marks several people flocking around Arizona to commemorate this 'unlucky' day with Friday the 13th tattoos.

There are also some tattoo parlours which offer pre-drawn tattoos for $13 but with a compulsory tip of $7. The other tattoo shops also tend to offer tattoos of larger size for $31 while the other parlours have several discounts on the prices of the tattoos. If you wish to get Friday the 13th tattoos, these are some of the shops you can visit on this special day.

Here are the Tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials

Cardiff Giant Tattoo

Cardiff Giant Tattoo is giving out 'silver-dollar size' tattoos for $31. The designs primarily include snakes, dice, hearts, skulls and roses. However, it is important to note that the artist will only accept cash and the tooth gems as well as the body piercings will also cost $31. It is located at 119 West, McDowell Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gypsy Rose Tattoo

Gypsy Rose Tattoo is offering several arms and leg designs for the Friday the 13th tattoos. However, it is important to note that the shop prefers the customers to show up and join the queue instead of calling for an appointment. The tattoo shop is located at 1505 East in Pheonix, Arizona.

Artistic Tattoo

The tattoo artists in Artistic Tattoo will take special care in inking the Friday the 13th tattoos for $20 which will be about 1.5 square inches. However, the customers will be limited to only two tattoos at a time and the artists will only be accepting cash. The shop is located at 664 West, Camelback Road in Pheonix, Arizona.

Love and Hate Tattoo And Piercing

Love And Hate Tattoo And Piercing is one of those few shops in Arizona who are taking reservations for the Friday the 13th tattoos. The tattoos will be of $60 and the $13 from that will be going on a charity. The shop is located at 322 West, MacDowell Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

