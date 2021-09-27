Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool, Video Goes Viral On Social Media; Watch

A video of a frightened cat jumping into a swimming pool has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, it can be seen that an unfortunate kitty only wanted to sniff the water and touch it with its paw, but a loud noise startled it, and the cat jumps into the swimming pool. The good news is that someone was nearby and was able to save the little human friend from the pool, according to Sputnik.

"I sneezed, oh I'm not allowed to sneeze," wrote 'Cats world' on Instagram alongside the video. The video has received a lot of attention, with over 80 thousand people watching it on Instagram and 89,561 likes thus far.

The post also received various comments from Instagrammers. "Nice Ron," wrote one user, while another said, "That sounded like the wife from family guy nice Ron." One of the netizens commented, "This could be my cat. Sneeze and he takes off like a missile."

