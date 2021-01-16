Last Updated:

From Capitol Hill Siege To Put Vaccine In Memes, See The Top Memes Of The Week

Several events took place in the past week which was enough for netizens to make memes on. Some of the most hilarious memes were made on them. Take a look.

Memes have now become an important part of social media interaction. These days, in fact, memes have become a source of information alongside being a source of humour and wit. In the past week, several events caused the netizens to create and share hilarious memes on them. From memes on the Capitol Hill siege to memes on Elon Musk's tweet about allegedly asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp, many hilarious memes made rounds on social media. Take a look at some of the best memes of the week that took the interest by storm. 

Here are the best memes of the week

Capitol Hill Seige memes

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill protesting against Joe Biden's election as the President Of The United States, netizens were quick to make memes on this issue as well. References were made to 'the fall of America' and a still from the Joker movie was used to make memes on the issue. Here are the Capitol Hill Seige memes that made rounds on social media. 

Use Signal memes

Memes on Elen Musk's Tweet which is assumed to be asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp were instantly shared on social media. The tweet comes after WhatsApp's new privacy policy which raised questions on how much does it really protect the user's privacy. Here are the Use Signal memes that made rounds on social media. 

Bridgerton memes

Netflix's new series has taken social media by the storm. Fans of the show cannot stop gushing over the performances put up the cast of the show. The show was released on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and has already become a source of memes for netizens. Here are the Bridgerton memes that made rounds on social media. 

'Put the vaccine in' memes

As India gears up for the biggest vaccination drive against coronavirus, this piece of news instantly become an inspiration for memes. People started to suggest various ways in which a larger population could be vaccinated in a short span. Netizens made memes saying that the vaccine should be put in a food item which would cause many people to be vaccinated in no time. 

