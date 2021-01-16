From Capitol Hill Siege To Put Vaccine In Memes, See The Top Memes Of The Week

Memes have now become an important part of social media interaction. These days, in fact, memes have become a source of information alongside being a source of humour and wit. In the past week, several events caused the netizens to create and share hilarious memes on them. From memes on the Capitol Hill siege to memes on Elon Musk's tweet about allegedly asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp, many hilarious memes made rounds on social media. Take a look at some of the best memes of the week that took the interest by storm.

Here are the best memes of the week

Capitol Hill Seige memes

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill protesting against Joe Biden's election as the President Of The United States, netizens were quick to make memes on this issue as well. References were made to 'the fall of America' and a still from the Joker movie was used to make memes on the issue. Here are the Capitol Hill Seige memes that made rounds on social media.

not a week into 2021 & area 51 raid is trending again, kanye and jeffree hooked up, the capital was invaded by terrorists and now #civilwar2021 is trending pic.twitter.com/BsTrOORRdf — em✨🍃 (@emherron0) January 7, 2021

Use Signal memes

Memes on Elen Musk's Tweet which is assumed to be asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp were instantly shared on social media. The tweet comes after WhatsApp's new privacy policy which raised questions on how much does it really protect the user's privacy. Here are the Use Signal memes that made rounds on social media.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

A tweet by Elon Musk is enough to get an app in the first place of the APP store. FB platform apps are disappearing from the top 10. pic.twitter.com/kAw7YhNxiT — Cody McLain (@codymclain) January 11, 2021

Buy twitter and delete it. Please do world a favor. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 7, 2021

Bridgerton memes

Netflix's new series has taken social media by the storm. Fans of the show cannot stop gushing over the performances put up the cast of the show. The show was released on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and has already become a source of memes for netizens. Here are the Bridgerton memes that made rounds on social media.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

I acknowledge that Bridgerton is problematic in multiple ways, absolutely... but also, I would like to audition to play The Spoon in season 2 — Becca Podos (@RebeccaPodos) December 31, 2020

Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM — Maria || cr. bridgertons⁸ (@safetyhessa) December 27, 2020

'Put the vaccine in' memes

As India gears up for the biggest vaccination drive against coronavirus, this piece of news instantly become an inspiration for memes. People started to suggest various ways in which a larger population could be vaccinated in a short span. Netizens made memes saying that the vaccine should be put in a food item which would cause many people to be vaccinated in no time.

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan 😂 — Khushi 😌 (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......



😝 — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — 🔥 ＡＮＳＨＵ 🔥 (@oggyyyy_17) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated. — Dwight Snoot (@Nitish_P_) January 13, 2021

