From Cauliflower To Popcorn, Noah Cyrus' 2021 Grammy Outfit Inspires Hilarious Memes

Singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus' red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy Awards has become the talk of the town and grabbed hilarious reactions on social media. Her quirky and unique outfit at the gala event generated a plethora of memes where netizens compared her looks with that of a "popcorn" and "crumbled bedsheets".

'Major pregnancy pillow vibes'

The 21-year-old actress looked ethereal in an off-white Schiaparelli Couture gown, that was designed and propped to look like a large crown over her head. The frenzy netizens were soon to take notice of her look and began sharing some rib-tickling reactions. While some pointed out that the gown’s similarity to a piece of popcorn or cauliflower, others drew parallels to a scrambled bedspread.

One of the netizens compared it with toilet paper and wrote, "Ahhh...so Noah Cyrus stole all the toilet paper last year to make this dress! Face with open mouth Roll of paper". Another Twitter user praised her look but was perplexed over the fact that she attached a "bedsheet" to her outfit. A third user wrote, "not Noah Cyrus just using her bed cover as a dress Cat face with tears of joy". Another netizen poked fun at the dress and compared it with a used tissue.

noah cyrus’s dress was the reason for the toilet paper shortage pic.twitter.com/JoRL7Ms3Ei — karrigan willoughby (@karr2igan) March 15, 2021

noah cyrus i love you byt why do you look like 8 year old fem me piling on bedsheets like its a dress — kos â€ has a nella bias (@jingle_tingle_) March 15, 2021

Noah Cyrus's dress was cute but why did she attach a bed sheet to it?ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/twpy5qfF4t — Diana (@WeHateDiana) March 15, 2021

noah cyrus dressed like a cauliflower pic.twitter.com/MEJu2vUPq4 — breðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@brelovestay13) March 14, 2021

why is noah cyrus wearing the dress i made out of toilet paper at my 5th grade halloween party — gaby ðŸªðŸ¤ (@hsbabybun) March 14, 2021

Noah was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, an honour that ultimately went to Megan Thee Stallion. This year the 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. The starry night witnessed Meghan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles winning their first-ever Grammys. Harry Styles kicked off the Grammy Awards of 2021 by performing his song Watermelon Sugar. Styles looked dapper in his all Gucci look as he was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.