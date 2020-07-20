Good News: From Covid Survivor’s Welcome To Mechanic’s Son Topping School, Read 5 Stories

Millions across the globe are still incorporating the drastic changes in lifestyle amid unforeseen circumstances, there is a lot of gloominess among people but it also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

But still, confined to their homes, people have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others. To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From mechanic’s son topping US high school to Bengal man’s LED facemask, these are five best from today.

Bengal man intrigues netizens with LED face mask

With a variety of face masks made available for the masses now, a Bengali man gave his mask a personalised touch. Gour Nath, a Kanchanpara resident, flaunted his LED face mask in a Facebook video. The innovative face mask invented by Gour Nath was outlined with multi-coloured LED bulbs to raise awareness among the masses.

Aligarh mechanic's son tops US high school

Remaining unphased with the adversities in life, Mohammad Shadab, son of a mechanic in Aligarh who had received a scholarship, topped the high school in the United States. Just last year, he had received the Kennedy Lugar youth exchange scholarship that was worth Rs 20 lakh from the American government. When Mohammad went to a foreign country to pursue further classes from Belfast Area High School, he ended up topping the final examinations.

Aligarh: Mohd Shadab, son of a mechanic, who had won a scholarship to study in USA, has topped his class in Belfast Area High School. He says, "I topped my class and was also awarded student of the month for February. I want to work as a Human Rights Officer at UN in the future." pic.twitter.com/ouKEtPfsob — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2020

Girl welcomes Covid survivor sister with dance

A video showing a sister’s reaction to the return of her sibling after beating COVID-19 has left people overjoyed. The two-minute-long video clip shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows the younger sister dancing to celebrate the return of her elder sister. Shared on Twitter, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

Just Loved the #SistersDuet!❤️

A worthy welcome of Elder Sis, returned after defeating #CoronaVirus.



No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, Love & Energy. pic.twitter.com/cTkUGT8RPw — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 19, 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients organise flash mob at care centre

Spreading some joy in times of pandemic, a group of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients organized a flash mob on July 19. The patients, admitted at a coronavirus care centre in Ballari District of Karnataka, were joined by the staffers who together grooved while taking care of precautionary measures. According to media reports, it was the district’s Government Dental College which was converted in a care centre.

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Sniffer dog honored for tracing murder accused

A nine-year-old sniffer dog traced the path of accused murderer and ran continuously for 11 kilometres to locate him in Karnataka’s Davangere rural area. The Davangere Police Superintendent Hanumantha Rai posted the images from the ceremony paying tribute to the dog named ‘Tunga’ who played a “significant role” in the recent murder detection near Sulakere. Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Dr Amar Kumar Pandey was also present at the event to honour the animal for its selfless services and lauded Tunga for “splendid tracing” on July 17.

Davangere 17.07.2020

Honoured the Police friend TUNGA for a splendid tracing of a gang of murder case criminals by running 11 kms and caught the culprits.I felt the pride in doing the honours for the pride of our police force.#amarkumarpandey #ips #karnatakaK9 #karnatakapolice pic.twitter.com/whqZ5tOVhg — Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey IPS (@AmarMaxPANDEY) July 18, 2020

