From David Warner To Ravindra Jadeja, Cricketers Who Hopped On To 'Pushpa' Trend

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa got released in December last year and soon broke many coveted records to become the highest-grossing movie of the year in the country. Apart from smashing box office records, the movie amassed widespread acclaim. Not just movie enthusiasts, Pushpa bowled over cricketers as well with cricketers with likes of David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja hopping on to the trend and imitating the famous dialogue from the movie.

Former Australian skipper, David Warner is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing reels and pictures related to Bollywood and other Indian film industries. This time around, Warner was seen shaking his leg to the tunes of Pushpa's song Srivalli and the video also garnered response from Allu Arjun himself. Arjun left a comment on Warner's as he used several laughing and fire emoticons.

Indian all-rounder, Ravinder Jadeja also hopped on to the trend and shared a reel as he imitated the hit dialogue," Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, yeva Thaggedhele." Allu Arjun responded to Jadeja's post and left laughing emoticons in the comment section. Additionally, Jadeja also recreated Arjun's look from the movie and surprised fans. Sharing the photo, the cricketer wrote, " Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu, Swipe for the surprise. P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it."

Indian left-handed batter, Shikhar Dhawan also did not shy away to share his version of Pushpa's famous dialogue. Although Dhawan's version was quite different from the original one as he added his own Gabbar twist. Watch the video below-

More on Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office and earned almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

