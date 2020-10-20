From DIY Batmobile To Cycle-cum-scooter, Innovations People Created To Beat Lockdown Blues

Coronavirus pandemic and months lockdown prompted, many people have channelized their energy into some form of creativity. While people experiment with almost everything from food to décor, there were many innovations that won the internet. From DIY Batmobile to a watch warns people about touching their face, here are the best from the lockdown.

DIY Batmobile

A Vietnamese Batman fanatic built a fully-functional Batmobile all by himself. His DIY Batmobile, which was inspired by the fictional car Batman drives, left the internet amused. The DIY Batmobile was built by Nguyen Dac Chung, an architecture student of Hanoi Architectural University. Launched on August 30, 2020, the innovation has gone viral on the internet.

Paint roller to apply Haldi

With things coming back to normal, weddings have started taking place in and around the country. However, people going to these wedding are required to be extra careful owing to the risk of infection. Catering to the same, a group of individual devised a unique idea to enjoy the festivities. A post shared by the acclaimed restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja shows long stick roller to apply the turmeric on the bride as a precautionary measure from COVID-19. The 13-second footage has delighted the internet.

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!



This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

Cycle cum scooter

A class 8 student from Lakhoval village of Ludhiana city of Punjab made a bicycle which is a hybrid of a scooter and a cycle. Harmanjot's one of its kind bicycle looks like a scooter from the front and is like a regular cycle from behind and can be pedalled. The boy said that as his father could not afford to buy a new cycle amid coronavirus pandemic, the father-son duo together came up with this innovation.

#WATCH Ludhiana: A Class 8 student Harmanjot of Lakhoval village, with help from his father, has made a bicycle that looks like a scooter from the front & can be pedalled like a normal cycle.

He says, "Since my father couldn't get me a new cycle during #COVID19, so we made this." pic.twitter.com/f9UDsiv333 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

A watch that reminds users not to touch their faces

Amid the risk of contracting the dreaded COVID-19, a 15-year-old from the UK crafted a watch that warns users when they are about to touch their faces. Max Melia began working on the device with the help of his father Richard Melia. After working on the concept work for a few weeks, he now teamed up with a product designed to create a working prototype. The device has been named 'Vybpro' and has left people flabbergasted with many terming it as innovation of new age.

US Man Sets Up Mini Restaurant For Squirrels In Park

A man in the US has built a restaurant for squirrels in a park. James Vreeland from Michigan came up with a unique idea and built an open restaurant where he serves peanuts. Taking to Instagram, Vreeland wrote that amid shutdown and self-isolation, he realised that it was a “good time to get into the restaurant games.”

